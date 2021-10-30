Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 82,930 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 492,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,930 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.24% of UGI worth $22,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 21.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after buying an additional 161,649 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 337.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 561,102 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,706.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 105.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at about $5,970,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $43.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

