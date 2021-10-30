Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $22.46 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,107 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.16% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $22,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 188,806 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $2,884,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.19 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average is $99.24.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

