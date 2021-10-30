Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $22.75 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $22,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,480.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,489.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,410.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $985.05 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

