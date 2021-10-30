Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $25.51 Million Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,645 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.59% of Wintrust Financial worth $25,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 211.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 68.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 414,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 168,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 52.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 464,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 160,468 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $88.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

