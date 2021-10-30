Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $28.10 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 751.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 68,250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $28,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC stock opened at $357.22 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.26 and its 200-day moving average is $365.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

