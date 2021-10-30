Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,463 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.20% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $25,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,600,000 after acquiring an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $233,402,000.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of IPG opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.