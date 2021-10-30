Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 10,228 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.21% of Snap-on worth $25,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,121,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,265,000 after buying an additional 150,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,915,000 after buying an additional 74,077 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,161,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $203.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $153.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.37 and a 200-day moving average of $227.94.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.83.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

