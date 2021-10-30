Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,619 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.65 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average of $168.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.