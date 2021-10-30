Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,282 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.34% of EMCOR Group worth $22,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 539,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,501,000 after purchasing an additional 288,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after buying an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $21,318,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $17,806,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,815,000 after buying an additional 117,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE EME opened at $121.49 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.