Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,333 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.13% of Gartner worth $25,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,013,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $331.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $332.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.