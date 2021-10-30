Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.21% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90.

