Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Globe Life worth $13,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,955,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,502 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,225,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,373 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after acquiring an additional 182,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 31.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after acquiring an additional 271,964 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

NYSE:GL opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $108.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

