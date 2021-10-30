GMB Tops 1-Day Volume of $56.00 (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 367.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, GMB has traded 366.7% higher against the US dollar. GMB has a total market capitalization of $413,174.67 and $56.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00048688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00251600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00097343 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GMB Coin Profile

GMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 coins. The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

