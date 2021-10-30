Gold Poker (GPKR) Hits Market Capitalization of $19,460.64

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $19,460.64 and approximately $13.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00069825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00070603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00095653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,601.49 or 0.99837042 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.17 or 0.06948191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022885 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

