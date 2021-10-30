Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post sales of $259.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.34 million and the lowest is $247.97 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $205.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $483,236.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $88,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDEN opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.90.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.