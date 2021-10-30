Golden Minerals (TSX:AUMN) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Golden Minerals Co (TSX:AUMN) dropped 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 24,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Golden Minerals from C$1.07 to C$1.03 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60.

Golden Minerals is a Delaware corporation based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on advancing its Rodeo and Velardeña properties in Mexico and, through partner-funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing mining properties in Mexico, Argentina, and Nevada.

