Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $55.77 Million Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 136.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,011,925 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,161,231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $55,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 34,918.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 300,812 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 299,953 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $479,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $1,455,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 39.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,100 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $71,248,000. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $973,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,298 shares of company stock worth $4,398,600 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LEVI opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

