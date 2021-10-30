Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $60.13 Million Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 86,991 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Integra LifeSciences worth $60,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after buying an additional 160,517 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,894,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

NASDAQ IART opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

