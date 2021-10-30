Golff (GOF) Trading 10.1% Lower This Week

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Golff has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Golff has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golff coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.30 or 0.00247795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00098473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Golff

Golff (GOF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

