Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

GPK opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $6,118,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 10.2% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 663,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

