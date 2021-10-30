Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graphic Packaging in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

GPK opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Amundi purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,369,000 after buying an additional 2,766,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,582,000 after buying an additional 2,724,109 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

