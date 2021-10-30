Great Ajax (AJX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, analysts expect Great Ajax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $324.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Several analysts have commented on AJX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Ajax stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Great Ajax worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.