Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.58

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $3.37. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 442,449 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $55.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 42,903.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 163,034 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth $369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,402 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth $81,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

