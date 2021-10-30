Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.58

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $3.37. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 442,449 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $98.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 42,903.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 163,034 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth $369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,402 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth $81,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
