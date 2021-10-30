Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanmi Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 82,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Hanmi Financial worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

