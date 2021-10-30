Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

HAFC opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,524,000 after acquiring an additional 724,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,434,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,817 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

