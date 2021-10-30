Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HVRRY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hannover Rück stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $72.37 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

