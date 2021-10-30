Hays (LON:HAS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $162.83

Hays plc (LON:HAS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 162.83 ($2.13) and traded as high as GBX 167.10 ($2.18). Hays shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17), with a volume of 2,329,333 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Hays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 181 ($2.36).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 162.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 10.15 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11.

In related news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

About Hays (LON:HAS)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

