Head-To-Head Analysis: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) & Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Cytek BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -106.12% -65.39% -30.43% Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

72.1% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Cytek BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $34.44 million 9.58 -$45.39 million ($3.47) -3.31 Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cytek BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Cytek BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $17.63, indicating a potential upside of 53.66%. Cytek BioSciences has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.83%. Given EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cytek BioSciences.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals beats Cytek BioSciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

