Head-To-Head Analysis: Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) vs. Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Gecina has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Gecina and Vidler Water Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 1 3 5 0 2.44 Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gecina currently has a consensus target price of $158.34, indicating a potential upside of 17.71%. Given Gecina’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gecina is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A Vidler Water Resources 93.97% 5.81% 5.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gecina and Vidler Water Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $751.54 million 13.12 $176.86 million $2.40 56.05 Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 23.59 $10.00 million N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Gecina on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors. The Other Sectors segment includes financial leasing, real estate trading and the operation of hotel companies. The company was founded on January 14, 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

