Head-To-Head Comparison: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) vs. Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Elastic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Domo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Elastic and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -21.54% -26.26% -11.12% Domo -35.21% N/A -40.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Elastic and Domo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 1 15 0 2.94 Domo 0 1 5 0 2.83

Elastic presently has a consensus target price of $183.47, suggesting a potential upside of 5.74%. Domo has a consensus target price of $95.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.09%. Given Domo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than Elastic.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elastic and Domo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $608.49 million 26.18 -$129.43 million ($1.32) -131.45 Domo $210.18 million 13.52 -$84.63 million ($2.89) -30.57

Domo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elastic. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Domo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Elastic has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Elastic beats Domo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded by Shay Banon, Uri Boness, Steven Schuurman, and Simon Willnauer on Februar

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

