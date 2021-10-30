Head-To-Head Contrast: Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Tower Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.91 -$142.63 million ($5.82) -3.87 Tower Semiconductor $1.27 billion 2.69 $82.30 million $0.78 40.86

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.70% -39.67% -17.67% Tower Semiconductor 7.72% 7.32% 5.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 1 0 2.00 Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.11%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $38.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.76%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

