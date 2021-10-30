Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $50.46 million for the quarter.

Shares of HMTV opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

