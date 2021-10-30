High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.99 Million

Brokerages forecast that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) will post sales of $41.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.01 million and the lowest is $41.04 million. High Tide posted sales of $18.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year sales of $144.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $146.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $263.65 million, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $286.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover High Tide.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HITI. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of High Tide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HITI. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of High Tide stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.