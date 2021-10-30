Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Hilton Worldwide worth $59,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $143.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.31 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $149.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.53.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

