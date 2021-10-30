Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.43% of Höegh LNG Partners worth $14,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMLP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMLP. Barclays downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

HMLP opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.