Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,322,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,970 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Hologic worth $88,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Hologic by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

