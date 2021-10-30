Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,883 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.46% of Home Bancorp worth $11,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 73.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

