Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.94

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.94 and traded as high as $18.90. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 198 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFBL. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 1,579.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253,399 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 99.6% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 63,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,629 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 104.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

