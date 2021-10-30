Horizon Global (HZN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter.

HZN opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28. Horizon Global has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $11.78.

In other Horizon Global news, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $25,400.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horizon Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Horizon Global worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

