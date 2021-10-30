Hudson Global (HSON) to Release Earnings on Friday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Hudson Global to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Hudson Global had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.25 million. On average, analysts expect Hudson Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HSON stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 million, a P/E ratio of -151.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

