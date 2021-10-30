Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BOSSY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSSY stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $757.80 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.