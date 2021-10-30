Humanigen (LON:HGEN) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Humanigen Inc (LON:HGEN)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117.60 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53). 313,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 436,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.60 ($1.51).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.34.

Humanigen Company Profile (LON:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc is developing its portfolio of Humaneered® monoclonal antibodies to address cutting-edge CAR-T optimization and oncology treatments advancing safer, better, and more effective cancer therapies. Derived from the company’s Humaneered® platform, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab are monoclonal antibodies with first-in-class mechanisms.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.