Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.96

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.96 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 17.31 ($0.23). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 17.40 ($0.23), with a volume of 558,199 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £68.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

