Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Huntsman worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 80.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,197,000 after purchasing an additional 828,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

