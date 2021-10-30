I/O Coin (IOC) Trading Down 15% This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $3,406.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.40 or 0.00297238 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014827 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004640 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,194,850 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.