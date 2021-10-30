IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.17. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 43,170 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.86.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAALF)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

