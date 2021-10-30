Iconic Token Hits Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $2.96 million and $2,332.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00069860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00095176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,461.32 or 1.00187975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.88 or 0.06937509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00023090 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

