IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.72

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.72 and traded as high as $28.25. IKONICS shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 17,215 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $52.71 million, a PE ratio of 380.14 and a beta of 1.05.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. IKONICS had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in IKONICS by 130,480.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IKONICS during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of IKONICS during the second quarter valued at $1,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

IKONICS Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

