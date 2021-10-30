ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.03% of ImmunoGen worth $13,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after acquiring an additional 115,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

