Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

IMBBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

